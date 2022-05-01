How to buy tickets to the Houston Rodeo

From country and Christian to hip pop and pop, the 2022 Houston Rodeo lineup offers something for everyone.

HOUSTON — There's been a lot of buzz around the entertainment lineup for this year's Houston Rodeo and you'll get your chance to buy tickets this Thursday, Jan. 13.

The three week event kicks off with Cody Johnson on Monday, Feb. 28, and wraps up with superstar George Strait on Sunday, March 20.

How to get Houston Rodeo tickets

Here's what you need to do to try and score tickets for your favorite performer.

If you don't have an AXS account, set one up in advance.

The online waiting room opens from 9:30 a.m. to 9:59

Customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to buy tickets at 10 a.m.

Early waiting room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

A place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

guarantee tickets. All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

How much are Rodeo tickets?

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. Here's the NRG Stadium Mapto see where the seats are located. Upper Level: $20 Loge Level: $30 Club Level: $40 or $45 Field Level: $44 Action Seats: $140 Hess Chute Seats: $350



Tickets for George Strait were sold earlier at higher prices than the other shows.

Tickets include admission to the Carnival, Livestock Show and rodeo competitions that take place before each concert.

2022 Rodeo entertainer lineup

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw

March 3: for King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover (featuring Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil Keke and more)

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

Will COVID affect the Rodeo?

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Monday it's too soon to say for sure whether this year's Rodeo will go on as planned, but show organizers are optimistic.

Of course, last year's show was canceled as COVID-19 continued to run rampant, and the 2020 show was cut short after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Houston area.

“It’s been tough. There’s no question about it. I think everybody knows that. Certainly, as we move forward and come out of this, I think it just shows how much the show means to the community," President and CEO of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chris Boleman said.

The biggest difference this year is the availability of vaccines.

“Compared to where we were two years ago, there are vaccines out there, we know that there are antibodies. There are all kinds of things, masks, to make sure we could do things in a safe way," Boleman said.

As of right now, Boleman said, there are no COVID measures in place.

“At this point, we’re not doing tests or proof of vaccines or anything like that. We’re just watching to see where we are, and we’ll see where we are six weeks from now," Boleman said.

He said they’ll continue to follow state orders and talk to medical experts, but Boleman said he doesn’t expect anything to be canceled.

“I don’t see that coming. We’re planning to have a full show. You’re seeing everything else happening around us. Across the street, you see the Rockets are playing games with fans. I just don’t see that happening," Boleman said.







