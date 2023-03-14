Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau offering access to area museums, attractions at discounted price

The Beaumont Museum and Attraction Pass gives those who buy them access to more than 10 area museums and attractions at a discounted rate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Spring Break began Monday and Southeast Texas students have a week off of school.

For some parents, this week their children are at home looking for things to do. The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau has some solutions to the boredom blues.

The bureau is offering a "Beaumont Museum and Attraction Pass." The pass gives access to more than 10 area museums and attractions at a discounted rate.

"It would be our great pleasure to welcome you to Beaumont, Texas, home to historical significance and astonishing biodiversity," the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau said on their website. "Here, history was made with the first major oil discovery that changed the world forever. See the culture and history of the area through historic homes and museums. Learn about the local landscape and natural wonders at unique attractions."

One of those "natural wonders" where children can go during the break is the Beaumont Botanical Gardens.

Attendees can roam around to try and spot the leopard, pterodactyl, and giant dinosaur. The entire family can enjoy the beauty of nature which include a calming waterfalls and tropical plants.

"All of the wonderful family pictures that can be taken amongst the beautiful plants, so it's the perfect place to be," Babara Warren, president of the Botanical Garden board of directors, said. "What we got is the outside inside in this wonderful conservatory where all of the wonderful plants are here, and the koi fish, and the dinosaur, and the pterodactyl, and the panther."

A museum parents can take their children to as a part of the bundle deal is the Beaumont Children's Museum. On Thursday, March 16, 2023, children can be mini engineers and build a leprechaun trap with their parents at 1 p.m.

"Providing the opportunity and that creates endless opportunities through STEAM topics: science, technology, engineering, arts, math," Amanda Yarbrough, executive director of Beaumont Children's Museum, said. "And that's what we want to build on, relationships and buildings between those, and really providing the opportunity to ignite that growth of learning with the family."

During Spring Break, parents can drop their children off at the museum for an extra fee.

"You can actually register for a single day, or you can register for the full week and you can register for a half a day," Yarbrough said.

Parents are grateful for the opportunity to spend time with their children,.

"You know spend time with the kids," Whitney Cappen, mother of four, said. "You know they're in school are week. So it's nice to have that time with them and take them to do fun stuff, especially local in our area."

Anyone can go to the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau website to get a virtual one-day or three-day pass.

