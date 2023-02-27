2023 Beaumont Restaurant Week features more than 50 area restaurants

BEAUMONT, Texas — "From Tex-Mex to sushi and everything in between," Beaumont Restaurant Week is set to give Southeast Texans a taste of something they may never have tried before.
Organizers hope the culinary celebration will give area residents a chance to try something new or rediscover an Southeast Texas favorite. Beaumont Restaurant Week starts March 2, 2023, and runs through March 12, 2023.
More than 50 restaurants from Beaumont and Port Arthur are set to participate with special fixed menus priced at $10, $20, and $30. These are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week:
- 1701 Barbecue
- 5 Under Golf Center
- Benny’s Pizza Bocca Felice Italian Cuisine
- Boil City
- Bruno’s Italian Kitchen
- Bruno’s Grill
- Buckstin Brewing Company
- Butcher's Korner
- Carmelas Mexican Restaurant
- Cha Cha Cafe
- Charlie's Bar- B - QUE & Catering
- Crazy Cajun
- Current BMT
- Daddio's Burger
- Elsa’s Greek Grill
- Elsa's Italian Grill
- El Viejo Tony Bar and Grill Beaumont
- For the Love of Foods
- FreshPrep LLC
- Gator Country Beaumont Texas
- Hamilton's
- Hard Bean
- Honey B Ham
- The Hut
- Juan's Mexican Food
- Judice's 1927
- J. Wilson's
- JW's Patio
- Ko Korean Grill
- La Real Michoacana
- Mabel's
- Mackenzie's Pub
- Madison's On Dowlen
- Main Event
- Mama Kim’s - formerly Pho Ha
- Marble Slab Creamery on Walden
- Marble Slab Creamery on 9th in Port Arthur
- Marisela's Tamales
- Modelos Sports Cantina
- New York Pizza & Pasta - Calder
- Novrosky's
- Pho Four Seasons
- Pour09 Bar & Rooftop
- Ralph & Kacoo's
- Rao's Bakery
- Rockncrab
- Sachi's Cakes and Dessert Lab
- The Signature Kitchen by murad
- Star Bowling
- Sweet Basil
- Tacos La Bamba
- Tacos el Primo
- The West
- Texas Star Bar & Grill
- Touch Of Cajun Cafe
- Two Magnolias Cafe and Catering
- Vautrot's Cajun Cuisine
- Wing Junkie
