2023 Beaumont Restaurant Week features more than 50 area restaurants

BEAUMONT, Texas — "From Tex-Mex to sushi and everything in between," Beaumont Restaurant Week is set to give Southeast Texans a taste of something they may never have tried before.

Organizers hope the culinary celebration will give area residents a chance to try something new or rediscover an Southeast Texas favorite. Beaumont Restaurant Week starts March 2, 2023, and runs through March 12, 2023.

More than 50 restaurants from Beaumont and Port Arthur are set to participate with special fixed menus priced at $10, $20, and $30. These are the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week:

1701 Barbecue

5 Under Golf Center

Benny’s Pizza Bocca Felice Italian Cuisine

Boil City

Bruno’s Italian Kitchen

Bruno’s Grill

Buckstin Brewing Company

Butcher's Korner

Carmelas Mexican Restaurant

Cha Cha Cafe

Charlie's Bar- B - QUE & Catering

Crazy Cajun

Current BMT

Daddio's Burger

Elsa’s Greek Grill

Elsa's Italian Grill

El Viejo Tony Bar and Grill Beaumont

For the Love of Foods

FreshPrep LLC

Gator Country Beaumont Texas

Hamilton's

Hard Bean

Honey B Ham

The Hut

Juan's Mexican Food

Judice's 1927

J. Wilson's

JW's Patio

Ko Korean Grill

La Real Michoacana

Mabel's

Mackenzie's Pub

Madison's On Dowlen

Main Event

Mama Kim’s - formerly Pho Ha

Marble Slab Creamery on Walden

Marble Slab Creamery on 9th in Port Arthur

Marisela's Tamales

Modelos Sports Cantina

New York Pizza & Pasta - Calder

Novrosky's

Pho Four Seasons

Pour09 Bar & Rooftop

Ralph & Kacoo's

Rao's Bakery

Rockncrab

Sachi's Cakes and Dessert Lab

The Signature Kitchen by murad

Star Bowling

Sweet Basil

Tacos La Bamba

Tacos el Primo

The West

Texas Star Bar & Grill

Touch Of Cajun Cafe

Two Magnolias Cafe and Catering

Vautrot's Cajun Cuisine

Wing Junkie

