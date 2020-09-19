LIST: Houston, Galveston area cities, counties under voluntary evacuations

All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Beta.

Residents along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Beta.

The current forecast has it reaching the Texas coast early Monday evening into Tuesday morning and then moving parallel to the coast through Wednesday night.

The Houston area is on the dirty side for much of that time, meaning we'll get the brunt of it the storm as the onshore flow will bring moisture off the Gulf, giving us rain and wind. Although, if you live by the coast, you’ll be more impacted.

That's why some cities and counties are preparing early.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS

City of Galveston: City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation of the West End (west of the Seawall) and low-lying areas of the island. The voluntary evacuation will go into effect beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Read more.

Galveston County: A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula.The voluntary evacuation is for residents in zip codes 77623, 77617 and 77650. It began at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through Thursday at noon. Read more.

Seabrook: The Seabrook mayor has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive. Read more.

Chambers County: A voluntary evacuation is being recommended for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas starting Saturday. Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia said those residents whose homes have been affected in past high rain or high storm surge events should consider moving to higher ground.

Matagorda County: The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the community of Sargent, the township of Matagorda, and the bayfront area of the city of Palacios. The areas that normally have problems with a strong south wind and high tides will be prone to damage. Adding to the concern is the prediction of heavy rains over an extended period, in fact over the next few days.

We will continue to update this list as we get notified of more evacuations.