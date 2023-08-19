Motorcyclist killed in Saturday afternoon wreck in Port Arthur

A witness told 12News that he heard a loud crash and then saw the motorcycle rider on the ground and ran over to assist.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A motorcycle rider died following a Saturday afternoon wreck in Port Arthur.

The wreck, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened about 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of Woodrow Dr. near the intersection of Forest Dr. and Woodrow Dr.

Port Arthur Police officers and Port Arthur firefighters responded to the wreck.

A witness told 12News that he heard a loud crash and then saw the motorcycle rider on the ground and ran over to assist and began doing CPR on the rider.

A silver car that appeared to have been involved was damaged on the passenger side doors.

The motorcycle rider was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont in critical condition.

The rider later died according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Port Arthur Police are continuing to investigate the wreck.

