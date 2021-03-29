Houston tops Oregon State for trip to the Final Four, will face Baylor next

The second-seeded Cougars beat the 12th-seeded Beavers to advance in the Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:21 left and Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead the 12th-seeded Beavers, who were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to make the Final Four.

67-61, Houston. Oregon State covers. The Coogs are heading to their first Final Four since 1984.



It's either Baylor or Arkansas on Saturday for a trip to national title game. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 30, 2021

Houston built its big lead behind a dominant defense but poor shooting after halftime allowed Oregon State to rally.

Houston will face Baylor next. Baylor topped Arkansas last night to also earn a trip to the Final Four.

It's the first time in NCAA history, two Texas teams will duke it out in the men's Final Four.

The last two Final Four teams will be determined Tuesday night, as No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 6 USC in the West region, and No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 11 UCLA in the East.

For the first time since 1984, @UHCougarMBK is headed to the Final 4! Let’s do this, Coogs! 🏀 #ForTheCity #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wtmg9MVpw0 — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 30, 2021

Highlights from Houston vs. Oregon State

Marcus Sasser heating up with 3 early threes ♨️@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HxelxmqV8K — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2021

Houston has a 17-pt halftime lead thanks to Marcus Sasser’s game-high 11pts 💪@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/U2niwUNZg3 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2021

Mattress Mack bets big on Cougars