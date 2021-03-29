Houston tops Oregon State for trip to the Final Four, will face Baylor next

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.
Quentin Grimes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:21 left and Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.
Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead the 12th-seeded Beavers, who were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to make the Final Four.
Houston built its big lead behind a dominant defense but poor shooting after halftime allowed Oregon State to rally.
Houston will face Baylor next. Baylor topped Arkansas last night to also earn a trip to the Final Four.
It's the first time in NCAA history, two Texas teams will duke it out in the men's Final Four.
The last two Final Four teams will be determined Tuesday night, as No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 6 USC in the West region, and No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 11 UCLA in the East.
Highlights from Houston vs. Oregon State
Mattress Mack bets big on Cougars
He's at it again. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has placed a $1M bet on the University of Houston to win it all.