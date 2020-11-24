x
Central Texas judge to plead guilty for violating his own 'stay home' order, attending birthday party

The judge reportedly attended his grandson's birthday party in the spring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County's judge was found in violation of his own emergency coronavirus order.

Judge Bill Gravell was charged on Monday, Nov. 23, for violating his emergency management plan in spring 2020 when he attended his grandchild's birthday party, according to his attorney and court records.

Back in April, Gravell extended the county's Stay Home Stay Safe order until the end of the month.

The incident, in which Gravell wore protective fire department gear, was captured by a neighbor's camera and shared with the website Buddy Falcon. This triggered a criminal complaint and led to the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The judge will plead guilty and pay a $1,000 fine, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed. Gravell's attorney said he is the only person to be prosecuted for such violation and that the Texas Rangers cleared him for other wrongdoing.

On Nov. 19, Williamson County health officials announced their county would be moving from the "Orange" phase to "Red." This is the highest level in Williamson County's response and means there is now uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

This is a look at the risk levels by county in Central Texas. Yellow means there is community spread, orange means there is accelerated spread and red means the county is at the "tipping point."

These guidelines are for planning purposes and not requirements or changes to the local orders, rules or regulations for businesses that are currently in place.

