Voters say resounding yes to $18M in bonds for West Hardin County CCISD

The two bonds total $18 million for improvements at the elementary school and the middle school.

SARATOGA, Texas — Nearly 80% of voters handily approved two school bonds in the West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District totaling $18 million.

The $16 million Proposition A passed with 77% of the vote, while the $2 million Proposition B passed with 79% of the vote.

Proposition A calls for issuing bonds not to exceed $16 million to build a new agricultural facility and make renovations and additions to the elementary school and the dining facility. The bond would also cover safety and security upgrades throughout the district.

Proposition B asks for $2 million to build, renovate and equip the gym and locker rooms at the middle school, including adding a new heating and cooling system.

Here's the exact wording of each of the bond proposals...

Proposition A

Shall the Board of Trustees of the West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $16,000,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities (and any necessary or related removal of existing facilities), including a new agricultural facility, renovations and additions to the elementary school, renovations and additions to the dining facility, and District-wide safety and security upgrades, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

Proposition B

Shall the Board of Trustees of the West Hardin County Consolidated Independent School District be authorized to issue and sell bonds of the District in the principal amount not to exceed $2,000,000 for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, including adding HVAC and renovations at the Middle School P.E. teaching space/gym and locker rooms, such bonds to mature serially or otherwise (not more than 40 years from their date) in accordance with law; any issue or series of such bonds to bear interest per annum at such rate or rates (fixed, floating, variable, or otherwise) as may be determined within the discretion of the Board of Trustees, provided that such rate or rates of interest shall not exceed the maximum rate per annum authorized by law at the time of the issuance of any issue or series of such bonds; and shall the Board of Trustees of the District be authorized to levy and pledge, and cause to be assessed and collected, annual ad valorem taxes on all taxable property in the District sufficient, without limit as to rate or amount, to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds?

