Dead heat in Texas | Biden, Trump in a tied race in final stretch before Election Day

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas may not be reliably red come November.
A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden in a tied race with President Donald Trump in the Lone Star state.
Trump and Biden each have 47% among likely voters. This compares to a September 24th Quinnipiac poll showing Trump with a 5-point lead over Biden.
"Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.
Biden has solid strength from mail-in and early voters, the poll found. The poll shows that 63% of registered voters voting by mail support Biden. 48% of early voters say they're supporting the former Vice President.
However, President Trump has solid support among those who say they will vote on Election Day. 62% of voters say they will support the President on November 3rd.
The Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with a mixed favorability rating, with 44% giving him favorable and 46% saying unfavorable. Likely voters in the poll give Trump a 48% favorable rating and 47% unfavorable.
Biden's biggest favorable rating over Trump was about who cares for Americans. 56% of respondents give Biden favorable compared to only 51% for Trump.
While the Presidential race is considered a dead-heat, incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn continues to hold a steady lead over Democrat M.J. Hegar, 49-43% with 7% undecided.
"While Cornyn maintains a lead, there are still two weeks to go, and you can't count Hegar out," added Malloy.
Hegar's biggest problem is name recognition. 50% of respondents say they hadn't heard enough about her to form a favorable or unfavorable opinion on the democratic candidate.
