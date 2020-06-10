Who is vice presidential debate moderator Susan Page?

Susan Page will be delivering the questions when Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face off Wednesday night.

USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will be the moderator for Wednesday's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Page has covered 10 presidential campaigns and six presidential administrations, according to USA TODAY. She's interviewed the past nine presidents, three of them after they had left office. She's also reported from dozens of countries on six continents, according to the White House Historical Association.

Page was born Feb. 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. She has a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and a master's degree from Columbia University. While at Columbia, she was awarded a Pulitzer Fellowship, according to the American News Women's Club (ANWC).

The White House Historical Association says Page has won every journalism award that is given specifically for the White House coverage.

Page has served as president of the White House Correspondents Association and the Gridiron Club, according to ANWC.

Page said her first ever interview with a president was Ronald Reagan. She told C-SPAN in 2019 that she was so awed by being in the Oval Office and talking to the president, that she did a terrible interview.

"And I've decided then that I would not repeat that experience and that when you go into interview with presidents, you need to have a plan. You need to know what you're talking about and you need to have a plan for how you're going to get the President to say something he hasn't said a million times before," Page said.

"So if you want to get something spontaneous or new or real, you need to be at the top of your game. So I took a lesson from that terrible interview I did with Ronald Reagan. And the best presidential interview that I've done, I think, was with Bill Clinton and - who was easy to interview because he was willing to engage. He knew a lot about policy," Page said.