HARDIN COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after an oil rig accident in Hardin County.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said the rig floor collapsed off Highway 92 near Airline Road which is 5 miles north of Silsbee.

He said a medical helicopter and ambulance responded around 9:20 p.m.

Both of the victims are in stable condition at the hospital.

