Katy missing woman update: Barking dog alerts searchers to Sherry Noppe

Sherry Noppe was found at 3 a.m. Friday by searchers who were alerted by the sound of her dog Max barking in the woods, Harris County Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sherry Noppe, the woman missing since Tuesday along with her dog, was found alive by searchers early Friday morning in George Bush Park, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

Noppe was found at 3 a.m. by a group of volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog, Max, barking in the woods, Heap said.

"It's a small miracle that she's alive after being missing for so long," Constable Heap said. "Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation."

Noppe was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy to be evaluated. Officials said she was a little shaken up.

A friend of the family is calling it a miracle and said Max the dog is a hero for helping signal searchers with his barking.

Deputies and Texas EquuSearch have been searching the 2,700-acre park on ATVs and on foot since earlier this week.

Noppe was last seen early Tuesday afternoon walking her dog, Max, a black Labrador, near her Parkland Village neighborhood in Katy, which backs up to George Bush Park.

BREAKING: AMAZING NEWS, Sherry Noppe has been found ALIVE & SAFE w/ her dog Max!!

Tips about possible sightings had poured in over the last few days.

“We’ve had two sightings that are more credible than others, we’ve had about 200 non-credible sightings," Jake Stovall with Gulf Search & Rescue said earlier this week.

A Facebook page called Find Sherry had thousands of members. One post included a photo of a chair, a dog bowl and bottle of water with Noppe's name on it that someone left on a trail.

Noppe was recently diagnosed with dementia but despite her memory loss, was said to be very familiar with the park's trails.