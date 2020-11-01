BEAUMONT, Texas — We're keeping up with power outages around Southeast Texas and as we receive updated information we'll let you know.

1 a.m.: The nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lumberton who lost power around 11:30 p.m. already have their power restored according to Entergy's online outage site.

A handful of other customers in Southeast Texas are without power including 233 in Hardin County and 191 in Liberty County.

Here’s a tally of Entergy customers without power as of 1 a.m.

Jefferson County: 38

Orange County: 75

Hardin County: 233

Tyler County: 93

Liberty County: 191

Chambers County: --

12:15 a.m.: Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in the Lumberton area according to Entergy's online outage site.

Restoration times are estimates only according to the Entergy website.

"Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house/business has power. We cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment," according to Entergy.

Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.

MORE | Entergy Outage Map

Here’s where to report power outages in Southeast Texas.

Entergy – (800) 968-8243

Jasper Newton Electric Cooperative – 800-231-9340

Sam Houston Electric Cooperative – 800-444-1207

Here’s some tips from Entergy.com on being safe after a storm.

After a storm has passed, naturally thoughts center on getting back in, fixing the damage and getting back to normal as quickly as possible. But beware: the time after the storm can be more dangerous than the storm itself. Your safety and the safety of our employees and contractors is a core value.

Entergy employees will work only when and where conditions are safe and secure to do so. Likewise, you should consider returning home only when you know it is safe.

Don't become careless after a storm and let your “safety guard” down. Just because you can’t see any apparent danger doesn’t mean there isn’t any. For example, downed power lines may still be energized. Treat them with respect to avoid being electrocuted.