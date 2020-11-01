BEAUMONT, Texas — We're keeping up with power outages around Southeast Texas and as we receive updated information we'll let you know.
1 a.m.: The nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lumberton who lost power around 11:30 p.m. already have their power restored according to Entergy's online outage site.
A handful of other customers in Southeast Texas are without power including 233 in Hardin County and 191 in Liberty County.
Here’s a tally of Entergy customers without power as of 1 a.m.
- Jefferson County: 38
- Orange County: 75
- Hardin County: 233
- Tyler County: 93
- Liberty County: 191
- Chambers County: --
12:15 a.m.: Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in the Lumberton area according to Entergy's online outage site.
Restoration times are estimates only according to the Entergy website.
"Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house/business has power. We cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment," according to Entergy.
Entergy has an online outage map where you can view outages in their service area.
MORE | Entergy Outage Map
Here’s where to report power outages in Southeast Texas.
Entergy – (800) 968-8243
Jasper Newton Electric Cooperative – 800-231-9340
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative – 800-444-1207
Here’s some tips from Entergy.com on being safe after a storm.
After a storm has passed, naturally thoughts center on getting back in, fixing the damage and getting back to normal as quickly as possible. But beware: the time after the storm can be more dangerous than the storm itself. Your safety and the safety of our employees and contractors is a core value.
Entergy employees will work only when and where conditions are safe and secure to do so. Likewise, you should consider returning home only when you know it is safe.
Don't become careless after a storm and let your “safety guard” down. Just because you can’t see any apparent danger doesn’t mean there isn’t any. For example, downed power lines may still be energized. Treat them with respect to avoid being electrocuted.
- Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749), and call your local police station or fire department.
- Return home only when authorities advise it, and drive only on roadways and bridges that have been declared passable.
- If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line.
- Don’t walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.
- Be cautious when entering your home, and watch for snakes, insects and other animals that may have been driven to higher ground by flood water.
- If you use a portable electric generator, do so only in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Never connect a generator directly to a building’s wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy’s service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or Entergy’s linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.
- Don’t step in water to get to the fuse box or circuit breaker.
- Look for electrical system damage once power is restored. If you see sparks or broken or frayed wires, or if the smell of hot insulation is noticeable, turn off the electricity at either the main fuse box or circuit breaker. Call a licensed electrician for advice when necessary.
- Stay alert for natural gas leaks. If you smell natural gas, or if you hear a blowing or hissing noise, open a window and leave the area immediately. Do not operate electrical switches. If possible, turn the outside main gas valve off and call 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749) from a neighbor’s house.
- Stay tuned to your local news media for emerging safety information.
- Check for sewage and water line damage. Avoid using the toilets and call a licensed plumber if you suspect pipes or water lines are damaged. If water pipes are damaged, avoid tap water and contact the water company immediately.
- If your home is wet, open doors and windows to dry it.
- Examine all foods in the refrigerator, and dispose of anything that has spoiled.
- Take numerous pictures of any damage to your house, as well as the contents, for insurance claims.
- After the storm can be as intense a time for everyone as it is during the storm. Be patient. Use your emergency supplies kit until help arrives. Help your neighbor, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Tend to the injured, and call emergency personnel for help when it’s needed.