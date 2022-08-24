Port Arthur firefighters rescue dog from empty reservoir at water treatment plant

The dog was at the bottom of the open reservoir about 20 feet below ground level.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Cats may have nine lives but one Port Arthur dog appears to at least have two after he was rescued from an empty reservoir at the city water treatment plant Tuesday.

Workers at the city's water treatment plant along Texas Highway 73 called the Port Arthur Fire Department after spotting the pooch at the bottom of an empty concrete reservoir on Tuesday according to battalion chief Jeremy Holland.

Firefighters from Engine 6 responded to the treatment facility for the rescue Holland told 12News on Wednesday morning.

The dog was at the bottom of the open reservoir about 20 feet below ground level Holland said.

Photos released by the City of Port Arthur showed a firefighter climbing down a ladder and climbing back up carrying the medium sized dog.

The dog was fine and was adopted by a staff member from the water treatment facility Holland said.

He did not mention if they knew how the dog got into the reservoir.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.