Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle Wednesday night in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating the death of a person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The person was struck at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of DeQueen Blvd in Port Arthur according to a police spokesperson.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation according to police.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about the incident at about 8:43 p.m. police said.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene by Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Mark Derouen.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of their family.

No arrests have been made in the incident which remains under investigation according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.