Orange County K9 to receive vest to protect against bullet, stab wounds

The charity group has provided more than 4,700 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to dogs in all 50 states.

ORANGE, Texas — A four-legged "deputy" in Orange County is getting a new protective vest thanks to a national non-profit group dedicated to supporting police dogs.

"K9 Phoenix" will be getting a brand new protective vest designed to protect him from bullet and stab wounds according to a Facebook post by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The vest is being provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a group that is dedicated to providing the vests and other help to law enforcement dogs around the country.

Through private and corporate donations the charity group has provided more than 4,700 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to dogs in all 50 states the post said.

"K9 Phoenix's" vest was sponsored by a donation from the National Police Association according to the post.

The group provides vests to some of the estimated 30,000 dogs in the U.S. that are active with law enforcement and related agencies. Dogs with an expired vest can also get a new one through the program.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible donations in any amount and a single donation of $960 will provide one vest valued at $17,44 to $2,283 according to the group.

The vests, which weigh about four to five pounds, come with a 5-year warranty.

