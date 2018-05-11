ORANGE — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the credibility of a possible threat made towards Orangefield High School.

No word on what was said in the threat or who it came from.

From a Orangefield ISD news release...

Sunday evening, November 4, 2018, Orangefield ISD administrators were contacted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department regarding a threat directed at Orangefield High School.

At this time, law enforcement is working to ascertain the credibility of the stated threat.

The identity of the author has been confirmed and appropriate action is being taken by law enforcement and school administrators.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and Orangefield ISD takes all threats very seriously.

We appreciate the continued vigilance of our students, staff, community, and the assistance from local law enforcement in keeping Orangefield ISD schools safe.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

