MAURICEVILLE — This week's 12News Star Student is Hallie Maddox, an 8th grader at Mauriceville Middle School.

Her principal, Kimberly Cox, thought Hallie was the perfect nomination for the award.

"Hallie instantly popped into my mind just because the top student that she is academically, UIL, she's in athletics but mostly because of the way she is willing to help others," Principal Cox said.

Hallie is an 8th grader with quite the resume.

She's an honor student, president of the Student Council, member of the National Junior Honor Society and president of the organization called Pranthers in Prayer.

"She is one of those kids who does the right thing even when no one is looking," Principal Cox said.

Principal Cox said that Hallie will sometimes read to particular student on Fridays.

"We have a little student on campus that sometimes has bad days.. and one of the things that motivates him is that she is going to come and read to him on Friday. If he's had a good week then she does and it makes his day," Principal Cox said. "But she takes part of her lunch time to do that and really none of her classmates know that she does that. It helps him but it's a gift that she gives of herself that we just love."

Hallie said that it's really no brainer. She loves to read and she has found a passion helping others. It is even something she wants to make a career out of.

"I want to be an occupational therapist so I can help others and maybe even work with special need," Hallie said. "I really like them and really like helping them through things."

Aside from her academic achievements, Hallie is a member of her schools volleyball, basketball and track team. She is is very active in her church and is a member of the Southeast Texas Elite Volleyball team.

"I really wanna go the extra mile and I wanna be a leader. I'm a Christian and that really is important to me and I want to show the love of God to everybody," Hallie said. "I just want to be kind and helpful and be there if someone needs me."

Principal Cox said that it is easy to lead a school with students like Hallie.

"She's just one of those leaders not only of our student body but a good example of our school," Principal Cox.

