EL PASO, Texas — Those looking to help the El Paso community in the wake of Saturday's mass shooting can offer support in a number of ways. 

One option for those interested in helping can give donations through the El Paso Community Foundation online by choosing the 'El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund' to support victims and families. 

A fund is also set up though the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation

The 'El Paso Victims Relief Fund' is collecting money for those affected by Saturday's shooting as well. 
Blood donation centers in El Paso saw donors lined up on Sunday. 

Some were turned away when one donation center reached capacity. 

The Lifeshare Blood Center in Beaumont has not yet been asked to help with the victims in El Paso, but will allow anyone to donate blood in case that changes. 
