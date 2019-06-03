PINEHURST, Texas — A father in Orange County is seeking justice for his son's death in 2017.

The skeletal remains of Nathaniel Anderson, 21, were found buried in a wooded area behind a shopping center in Orange on MacArthur Drive.

Nathaniel's father Mike Anderson says "We were told this was a case that would go fast."

Yet, questions remain about what happened and Anderson refuses to quit fighting until someone is held responsible.

"Most of what I know, I have had to find out on my own," says Anderson. "I've had no help from the Sheriff's Department."

Anderson believes Orange County Sheriff's investigators know who is responsible for his son's death, but have yet to arrest anyone.

"I just find it hard to believe that a man and a woman can lose a child due to a murder and you can't give any information from our local law enforcement center than what we've been given," says Anderson. "At least out of decency, they should give us the date of death that they say they know, to make us feel a little better."

Nathaniel was shot according to his father.

Anderson tells us his son's alleged killer, from what he's been told, knew Nathaniel and that the prime suspect is currently in New York.

"With the information that they have, with the information that they tell me they have," says Anderson. "Why haven't they made an arrest, why?"

He adds that another person was arrested for tampering with evidence in the case but has bonded out.

Anderson tells 12News that his son was a smart and friendly guy who didn't have any enemies.

Nathaniel's death began when he told his parents he was heading to New York to visit a friend in Spring 2017.

When Anderson couldn't get a hold of his son, they went to his trailer home and found most of his belongings missing.

The only items left were his clothes according to Anderson.

Anderson tells 12News that a neighbor told him that they saw a Uhaul truck park in the back around the time Nathaniel was said to be in New York.

Nathaniel's parents realized something was wrong and filed a missing person's report in June.

On October 17, 2017, Nathaniel's skeletal remains were dug up for two days after being found in a shallow grave.

Anderson says "I'm not asking them to open up their file for me, but surely they can be compassionate enough to see that the worst thing in the world is for a parent to lose a child."

Anderson feels like Orange County Sheriff's investigators have taken too long to provide any updates.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff tells 12News deputies have filed a case with the District Attorney last week.

Meaning, it's up to the DA to decide whether there's enough evidence to take it to a grand jury and possibly indict someone.

When Anderson says he reached out to speak with John Kimbrough, he was told he'd be led away.

"What if I just come down there and sit, when he's not busy he can call me and we can talk?" says Anderson. "She says Mr. Anderson, we will have you escorted out of the office."

Anderson says he has started to lose faith in the investigation.

"I'm to the point right now saying all is lost," says Anderson. "All of this is going to wind up a cold case and nothing is going to happen."

The Anderson's met with the Orange County Sheriff's Office last month and were told that Nathaniel's body would be released.

Yet, his parents aren't able to bury their son because they've been waiting on a death certificate.

Anderson says one of the most frustrating details he hasn't received is the day Nathaniel died, so it could be put it on his tombstone.

"We're still waiting on that," says Anderson. "So, we still haven't been able to bury our son yet period."

Nathaniel's body can't be buried until the funeral home, Claybar Funeral Home, goes before a judge to obtain a death certificate according to Anderson.