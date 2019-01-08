TEXAS, USA — Entergy Texas is warning customers about a scam in which customers are called with a spoofed number and are told their electricity will be cut off if the bill is not paid within the hour.

The customer is asked to give a credit card number, buy a prepaid gift card or transfer funds electronically.

From an Entergy Texas news release:

BEAUMONT, Texas – It may be the summer, but scammers aren’t taking a vacation. Scammers target everyone -- individuals, businesses, non-profits and even places of worship. Recently, Entergy Texas, Inc. has received reports of customers being targeted.

There are some variations to the scam, but the basic premise stays the same. The scammer usually calls a customer with a spoofed number, often looking legitimate, then tells the customer they have an hour to pay or they will be cut off. They ask the customer to give a credit card number right then, buy a prepaid gift card or even transfer funds electronically.

It’s important to remember that Entergy NEVER demands immediate payment from customers over the phone or shows up at your door demanding money on the spot. You shouldn't give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative

What to do if you suspect a scam

· If the suspected scammer is present and you feel you are in immediate danger, call 911 as soon as possible.

· Contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY to speak with a company customer service representative.

· Inform your bank or financial institution, who may then direct you to other protective measures.

How to safely pay your Entergy bill

You should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your Entergy bill. We offer several convenient ways:

· Pay online - myAccount. For no additional charge, conveniently pay your bill online by electronic check. Log in securely to myAccount to view and pay your bills.

· Pay by phone - Pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix, our pay-by-phone provider, will charge a $2.95 service fee. BillMatrix is the only authorized credit card vendor authorized to process these types of payments.

· Pay by credit/debit card - Pay your bill with a credit card, debit card or electronic check by phone (1-800-584-1241) or through the BillMatrix website, for a $2.95 service fee.

· Walk-in payment centers - Pay your bill in person with cash, check or money order at one of the authorized Quick Payment Centers in your community. A convenience fee may apply (New Orleans only).

· Auto pay bank draft - Automatically deduct your bill payment from your checking account each month. We'll mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date.

· Pay by mail - Send check by U.S. mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.