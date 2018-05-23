Port Arthur City Council members have appointed Lieutenant John Owens as Interim Police chief.

The Port Arthur City Council also officially accepted the terms of the separation agreement with former police chief Patrick Melvin.

The terms of the agreement could not be reached, but the attorney for the outgoing chief says his client is very pleased with the outcome.

"The Port Arthur City Council voted to approve the separation agreement between the City and my client. We are very pleased with this amicable outcome. I want to thank Patrick Melvin for his service to our community as Chief of Police during some difficult times. I know many join me in this appreciation and we wish him our very best in future endeavors," Corey Crenshaw, Melvin's Attorney said.

Melvin served in Port Arthur for only about a year and a half. The former Phoenix lawman had been beset by a no-confidence vote from the Port Arthur Police Officer's Association. And at one point had been a finalist in the running for Police Chief of St. Louis.

"Us citizens pay taxes for their salaries, so we need someone that's smart, intelligent and fair," said Carolyn Alexander, who lived in the city for more than 3 decades.

She said all she wants from the leader of the Port Arthur police force is fairness.

"He's going to need his fellow officers to compromise with him as well, Alexander said.

Councilman Harold Ducete said that is one of the main reasons for Chief Melvin's resignation was the inability to work with his police force.

He says it goes back to the 'Vote of No Confidence' among the Port Arthur Police Association in November of 2017.

"If they show more respect and patience with people then we can all get along together," Alexander said.

The city will replace Melvin with Major Owens, who was placed on paid leave pending an administrative investigation in February of last year.

Owens was reinstated two weeks ago back to his position.

Owens will serve as Police Chief for PAPD temporarily until the city manager finds a permanent replacement.

This change in leadership leaves residents like Alexander with hopes to see fair policing from the new police chief.

"I think it's for the best as long as the person is capable of doing their job, being fair, and not stand in judgment of people," Alexander said.

