The six year old boy who passed away in an accident on Thursday has been identified.

Charles Brown was enrolled in first grade at East Chambers Elementary School, his mother Bonnie Power told 12News.

Charles never met a stranger and would walk up to anybody and introduce himself, she said. He was autistic and loved talking about Pokemon.

His mother said Charles was riding in the bucket of a tractor while his dad was driving and fell out at the last second.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

