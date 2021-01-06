Summer programs at Big Thicket National Preserve are back after year-long absence

'After a year of not being able to provide our popular ranger-led programs, we are looking forward to sharing the beauty of the Big Thicket.'

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket National Preserve has announced the start of ranger-led programs.

“After a year of not being able to provide our popular ranger-led programs, like the paddle programs, we are looking forward to sharing the beauty of the Big Thicket with visitors,” Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz said.

Park rangers will offer a variety of free programs from canoe trips on Village Creek to full moon hikes and shorter Saturday morning walks on their trails.

Pre-registration will be required for all programs and group sizes will have a limit of 10 people to ensure the safety of everyone.

The preserve consists of nine land units and six water corridors encompassing more than 113,000 acres. The Big Thicket, often referred to as a “biological crossroads,” is a transition zone between four distinct vegetation types. Species from all of these different vegetation types come together in the thicket, exhibiting a variety of vegetation and wildlife that has received national interest.