Beaumont cancer center under construction expected to open next spring

Texas Oncology describes the 32,000 square foot facility as a "comprehensive cancer center."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Within the next year Southeast Texas cancer patients will have another choice for treatment in the area.

Texas Oncology held a ground breaking ceremony Wednesday morning for a new 32,000 square foot facility they are describing as a "comprehensive cancer center."

The facility, which is set to open in the spring of 2023, will be located on the campus of CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont according to a news release.

The center will provide medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecologic oncology, chemotherapy, genetic counseling, and lab services, as well as clinical trials the release said.

Radiation service will also be provided in collaboration with CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth the release said.

Texas Oncology began providing oncology services in Beaumont more than 30 years ago.

The new facility on Harrison Avenue, will be developed by Cottonwood Development with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. serving as general contractor according to the release.

Texas Oncology employs 525 physicians in 210 locations across Texas.

The private practice includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Colon and Rectal Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, Texas Infusion & Imaging Center, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery.

Some of those who were expected to be on hand to ceremoniously turn a shovel included

Scott A. McKenney, M.D., FACP, medical director and medical oncologist and hematologist at Texas Oncology–Beaumont

Stephen Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board at Texas Oncology

Retired long-time Beaumont oncologist at Texas Oncology, Robert Birdwell, M.D.

Kevin Parsley, vice president of strategy and business development at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas

Mayor Robin Mouton of the City of Beaumont

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.