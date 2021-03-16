Bassmaster Elite returns to Sabine River after COVID-19 cancellation last year

The massive fishing tournament set to return to Orange County in April

ORANGE, Texas — Some of the best anglers in the country are headed back to Orange.

The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was originally rescheduled for August 2021. But since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the state, Bassmaster announced they'd go with their originally planned dates of April 8-11.

“We’re happy to work with officials in Orange to get this event back on April’s schedule,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin in a news release. “These unprecedented times have truly emphasized the need to work with great partners, and the flexibility from officials and our hosts at the Greater Orange County Chamber of Commerce is deeply appreciated."

The Bassmaster Elite has brought huge crowds in previous years. The B.A.S.S. organization says previous crowds have reached more than 96,000.

Despite COVID restrictions being eased, officials with B.A.S.S. and Orange County are still asking fans practice social distancing and are encouraging frequent hand-washing.

“Our priority is offering an event that is responsibly operated and safe for everyone involved while still being fun and competitive," Akin said.

The largescale tournament was a economic boost for Orange following the devastation from Harvey in 2017.

Tournament coordinators with the Orange Chamber of Commerce estimate that the tournament has the potential for an economic impact of $3 million for the area.