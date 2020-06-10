Autopsy ordered after man drowns in Beaumont canal

Officials say it appears the man was swimming behind the Red Roof Inn & Suites when he drowned

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials say criminal activity isn't suspected after a man drowned in a water canal behind the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Beaumont.

The hotel is just off of Washington near I-10 in Beaumont.

A Beaumont Police Department spokesperson said it appears as if he was swimming, and witnesses saw him go into the water.

It's not know right now why the man was swimming in the canal.

An autopsy has been ordered.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.