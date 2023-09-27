Al 'Jamie' Price, Jr. announces run for District 22 Texas State Rep as a Democrat in 2024

Price said his campaign’s focus is on public education in Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The son of a longtime Texas State Representative is joining the 2024 race for State Rep for District 22.

Al “Jamie” Price Jr. is scheduled to make his formal announcement Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

He will be facing incumbent, Christian Manuel in the March 2024 Primary election.

Election Day in the General election is November 5, 2024.

District 22 includes the majority of Jefferson County, including parts of Beaumont, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Nederland, Groves and Fannett.

Price's father was Al Price Sr., who served as a State Representative in the Legislature from 1977-1999, according to the Legislative Reference Library.

“Our Texas public schools have the broadest responsibility and mandate to educate all our Texas school children for the benefit of all Texans. As someone that comes from a long line of public-school educators, I understand the critical role our public schools play, and I will fight to keep the scarce public resources that our public schools depend on from being diverted into the pockets of rightwing ideologues that want to destroy our public school system. I will fight hard to get pay for our professional educators who teach our most precious resources, our children," he said.

He is including his work experience in the energy and infrastructure industry as a reason why Southeast Texas voters should choose him.

"Southeast Texas, the home of Spindletop, is again the center of the energy universe. But today the challenge for Southeast Texas is creating a shared prosperity that lifts the entire community and doesn’t leave people behind," he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.