WINNIE — The 49th annual Texas Rice Festival kicked off Wednesday, drawing hundreds of people to Winnie.

The St. Louis Catholic Church in Winnie has been a part of the event every year since the beginning, creating the popular and delicious rice balls.

"We made 80 rice balls our first year in downtown Winnie in a big black pot with lumber underneath it," says church volunteer Mark Huddleston. "Now we do 14,581 rice balls. We've already sold 2,000 today already."

The men and women of the church begin preparing for the masses a week prior to the festival because it takes five days to make these clumps of joy.

A meatball filled with rice, parmesan cheese, butter, chili, and seasoning make these appetizing delights so tasty.

"Rice balls are really good, they got a lot of good ingredients in them and I just like eating them," says 11-year-old Ethan Cart. "They're the best thing I've tasted yet so far."

The St. Louis Catholic Church generates roughly $40,000 from rice ball sales each year during this event.

Although music, livestock and carnival rides provide entertainment for thousands who attend the festival each year, rice takes center stage showing support for area farmers.

"We still love you, we still think about you," says Texas Rice Festival entertainment chairman Chad Andrus. "You are still a major part of our economy and part of our culture here in Southeast Texas, especially Winnie."

For Huddleston, rice has always been a part of the family.

"It's a tradition here now. I farmed rice for 42 years and retired in 2014," says Huddleston. "It's been a part of my family and we're just celebrating the fall, with the cuttings and all that. It's been great."

The Texas Rice Festival continues through Sunday and a list of events can be found on its website.

