BRIDGE CITY — Thursday, September 13th, will mark the ten-year anniversary of Hurricane Ike making landfall in Southeast Texas.

Thousands of homes remained underwater following a 13-foot storm surge that plowed through Bridge City.

"I had 38 inches of water in my house and I had to come in and cut out four feet of sheetrock, refurnish my house as well, says Ike victim Wayne Morgan. "It was one big mess."

"What comes to mind is all of the devastation that we had during that time, says Bridge City resident Linda Ward. "Just about everybody in bridge city was underwater."

Before Ike made landfall, roughly 4,000 homes stood tall.

Following the storm, only 16 remained livable.

Even a decade later, some properties remain untouched.

"You can't dig ditches deep enough or have enough storm drainage areas to accomodate for that much water," says Bridge City city manager Jerry Jones. "It's one of those things where you prepare as much as you can, but if it happens again, we'll flood again."

Nearby marshes allowed for mud to cover houses and the high amount of water easily turned furniture upside down.

Since Hurricane Ike, talks of a levee being built have continued but the reality of that happening isn't going to be soon.

"If this project goes, I think you're looking at a project that will probably include the whole coast," says Jones. "It's very expensive, so it's not something that's going to happen over night."

Morgan says "I think all of the managements of all the cities should try to protect the people and the environment."

Water rising up to the ceiling of homes isn't something people hope happen again.

However if there's one thing the storm reinforced to residents, it's to gather supplies and leave.

"If it's a storm surge, you better get out," says Ward. "You better be prepared for each storm that come in. You better have your water, food and everything that you need."

While some abandoned homes still show the devastation from the storm, Bridge City has increased its population and number of businesses since 2008.

