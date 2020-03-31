DEWEYVILLE, Texas — For many kids across Southeast Texas sitting at home, the question of 'what can I do' can seem tough to answer.

Yet, put in some work and you might be surprised at what is available outside.

A couple of Deweyville twelfth graders are finding things to do outside while classroom doors are closed. Ty Collier and Nate Buxton are spending their time doing yard work for people in Orange and Newton counties.

"It feels good knowing that we can help other people," Buxton said.

The two are charging a small fee to cover gas and expenses, but say it's really about easing the burden.

"The least we can do is help them so they don't have to worry about it," Collier said.

They're doing a variety of jobs.

"It's way better than sitting at the house, it gives you something to do all day. It's just been one after another. People have just been asking us to pick up wood, burn wood, chop up wood just like any little thing around the yard," Collier said.

A simple Facebook post on Friday, letting people know the two were available to help, led them to folks who are unable to care for their yards.

"We've been to Orange, we've done a few houses in Deweyville, we've done three houses in Mauriceville, and two houses in Bridge City," Buxton said.

It's led to non-stop tasks for the two teens.

The boys say the work has helped them cope with how COVID-19 is affecting their lives.

They know they're bringing joy and helping their communities but this is certainly not how they expected to finish their senior year.

"I would much rather be in school with my sports and academics, finishing up my senior year strong. But, you got to work with what you got," Buxton said.

The two teenagers say they have a lot more work to do, booked all day Tuesday and Wednesday. If you would like their help, you can contact them by visiting their Facebook pages.

Buxton and Collier are leaving it up to homeowners on how much they will pay the teens, and the fees they're asking for are to cover gas and expenses for the yard work.

The two are asking for $40 to mow an acre of land, and $50 to weedeat an acre of land.