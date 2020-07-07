Republican Party intends to proceed with in-person convention in Houston next week

Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey responds to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s comments on Texas GOP State Convention.

HOUSTON — The Republican Party said it intends to move forward with an in-person convention in Houston next week.

The convention is scheduled to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16 through July 18.

Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the party has implemented several safety measures, including thermal scans, limited entryways, expanded floor plans and hand sanitizer stations.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he will be writing a letter to the executive director of the Texas GOP to cancel the convention.

On Monday, Mayor Turner pleaded with the event's organizers and sponsors to call it off and said if canceling is not an option, to at least make the in-person convention virtual due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston.

Here's the full response:

“The Republican Party of Texas has been in extensive conversations with Houston First - the managers of the George R. Brown Convention Center. We have been proactive in implementing safety measures such as thermal scans upon entry each day for each attendee, limited entryways, expanded floor plans to accommodate social distancing, hand sanitizer stations throughout, and available masks for all attendees. With these precautions currently in place, the Republican Party of Texas intends to proceed with an in-person Convention next week in Houston.

“In addition to nominating the individuals who will represent the party in the electoral college, a state convention of a political party is a fundamental exercise of the freedom to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress. That need to assemble is important, and we are taking every precaution to ensure it is done safely.

“Mayor Turner must not have had the information about the measures being voluntarily implemented.

“The Republican Party, delegates, and guests are looking forward to a safe and productive Convention next week.”

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna