How Southeast Texans are spending Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — There is an ongoing conversation about Thanksgiving due to the pandemic.

The CDC advises against traveling and said to avoid large family gatherings and eat outside if possible.

But how are people here in Southeast Texas are planning on responding to health experts' advice.

Beaumont resident Anthony Robb and his friend Scooter Baker said they will be traveling around the state to visit family and are not letting the pandemic ruin their Thanksgiving plans.

"We have hand sanitizer, you know, we're keeping everything sanitary, but we also don't wanna take away from the family and from having a good time, so that's my plans," Robb said.

"We're gonna just do the normal, you know, and have a good Thanksgiving and make the best of it, you know, and just take it easy," Baker said. "Relax and enjoy the time off and try to get out and do some holiday shopping."

Other Southeast Texans, like Destiny John, decided to play it safe. Before making plans to visit family and friends, she decided to get a COVID test.

Thankfully, she tested negative. John and her boyfriend plan to hit the road next week.

"Next Wednesday, we're going to go to Dallas to see my dad," she said. "We're going to drive to Arkansas and see my mom, and then we'll probably stay there until Sunday and then come back to Beaumont."

Doctors said it's important to keep in mind that a negative test does not mean someone is clear since COVID-19 symptoms can sometimes take up to five days to appear after a person is infected.

Anyone who plans to gather around the table this season should remember to sanitize, wear a mask as much as possible and try to remain at least six feet apart.