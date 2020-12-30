H-E-B to launch online tool to set up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in Phase 1B

BEAUMONT, Texas — H-E-B's pharmacies intend to move into vaccinating people in phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan soon, and will launch an online scheduling tool as early as next week.
An H-E-B spokesperson said the company is giving the shots by appointment only in an effort to make sure every dose in each vial is used and not wasted.
"Those in Phase 1B should use our online scheduling tool as soon as we launch it, most likely next week," the spokesperson said.
Wednesday's statement said H-E-B's pharmacies will follow the government's distribution schedule and will continue to give customers updates via its pharmacy page on HEB.com.
During the first phase of the vaccine rollout, some of the company's pharmacies have a 'limited quantity of the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate our community healthcare providers and groups identified in Phase 1A.'
The statement says 'once the need is met within Phase 1A' they will move onto those included in 1B. Many of the the company's pharmacies are working through waitlists for healthcare providers right now.
Phase 1B includes people 65 years of age and older, and people over age 16 with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at greater risk, according to the state health department.
H-E-B statement:
“H-E-B will follow the distribution schedule set by the government, and any updates will be communicated with customers via our Pharmacy page on heb.com and H-E-B Newsroom. During this first phase of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, some H-E-B pharmacies received a limited quantity of the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate our community healthcare providers and groups identified in Phase 1A. Once the need is met within Phase 1A, vaccinations will be given to those who fall into Phase 1B. Many of our H-E-B Pharmacy locations are still working through waitlists for healthcare providers in Phase 1A. We will continue to move into vaccinating people in Phase 1B when we receive more allocation of Covid-19 vaccine from the state of Texas.”