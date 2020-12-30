H-E-B to launch online tool to set up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in Phase 1B

People included in the next round of vaccinations will be Texans 65 years old and older, along with those over the age of 16 with chronic health conditions

BEAUMONT, Texas — H-E-B's pharmacies intend to move into vaccinating people in phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan soon, and will launch an online scheduling tool as early as next week.

An H-E-B spokesperson said the company is giving the shots by appointment only in an effort to make sure every dose in each vial is used and not wasted.

"Those in Phase 1B should use our online scheduling tool as soon as we launch it, most likely next week," the spokesperson said.

Wednesday's statement said H-E-B's pharmacies will follow the government's distribution schedule and will continue to give customers updates via its pharmacy page on HEB.com.

During the first phase of the vaccine rollout, some of the company's pharmacies have a 'limited quantity of the Moderna vaccine to help vaccinate our community healthcare providers and groups identified in Phase 1A.'

The statement says 'once the need is met within Phase 1A' they will move onto those included in 1B. Many of the the company's pharmacies are working through waitlists for healthcare providers right now.

Phase 1B includes people 65 years of age and older, and people over age 16 with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at greater risk, according to the state health department.

H-E-B statement: