Tyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who reportedly robbed the Texas State Bank in Chester Monday afternoon.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office received a call at 2:22 right after the robbery had occurred.

Employees of the bank said the three men were wearing dark clothes, masks and had guns.

The suspects were reportedly fleeing in a black car, and the surrounding area was thoroughly searched by law enforcement from the surrounding area.

The FBI are involved in the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

From the Tyler County Sheriff's Office...

Monday, July 2nd, 2018, at approximately 2:22 PM, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Texas State Bank in Chester advising a robbery had just occurred. Bank personnel advised three male subjects entered the bank wearing dark clothing, masks, and brandishing handguns. Tyler County Deputies were dispatched and arrived on scene within three minutes.

Information obtained immediately upon arrival led to a vehicle description of a black car, which witnesses describe as being occupied by subjects matching the description. With the assistance of Tyler County Constable Pct. 2, Woodville Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Corrigan Police Department, and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribal Police, Deputies searched the area for the subjects.

Investigators with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office began processing the scene and conducting interviews. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations arrived shortly after and assisted in the retrieval of evidence. The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted jointly with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Further information will follow

© 2018 KBMT