Investigation underway after two shot, killed in Bridge City neighborhood

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Two people have been shot dead in a Bridge City neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

12News Crew was on the scene just after noon. The shooting happened off Oak Vista Drive, not far from Bridge City Elementary School.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but there’s no reason to believe a threat remains to the community.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those situations where you don’t expect it, and it just shows you that even in a quiet neighborhood, things can go bad,” Lockett said.

Officials are expected to release more details Friday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.