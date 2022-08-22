Trial for Kountze mother charged with capital murder in connection with 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter set to begin Tuesday

Jason Wade Delacerda was found guilty in connection with the toddler's murder and sentenced to death in 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — The trial for a Kountze mother charged in connection with the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter is expected to begin Tuesday.

Amanda Guidry is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her daughter Breonna Loftin. Loftin died on August 17, 2011 at Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, according to findagrave.com.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an April 3, 2018 newscast about Guidry's initial trial date.)

Loftin's official cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma to the head. Guidry's trial was initially supposed to begin on July 2, 2018.

Doctors found Loftin's body had numerous burns and bruises all over it, according to file stories. She also sustained broken bones, and investigators previously told 12News the young girl had been sexually abused.

Investigators believe Loftin had been abused over a period of time because her injuries were in various stages of healing. Hardin County Sheriff Ed Cain previously called Loftin's death one of the worst abuse cases he has ever seen.

The trial is set to be held in front of Judge Steven Thomas, and Tom Burbank is set to be Guidry's defense attorney. Testimony is set to being at 9 a.m.

Jason Wade Delacerda was Guidry's boyfriend when Loftin died. He was found guilty in 2018 in connection with the young girl's murder and sentenced to death.

It took the jury less than three hours of deliberation to find Delacerda guilty of capital murder.

Delacerda admitted to abusing the child, and Guidry admitted to seeing some of the abuse and not reporting it, according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.