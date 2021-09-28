One dead, suspect arrested after running from deputies following homicide in Chambers Co.

Deputies were called around 8:45 Monday morning, and caught the suspect about 15 minutes later.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect in Chambers County was arrested on Tuesday morning after trying to run from sheriff's office deputies.

Deputies were sent to Oak Island for a reported aggravated assault and possible homicide according to a Facebook post from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office. Oak Island is located south of Anahuac on Trinity Bay.

The call came in around 8:45 Monday morning. A suspect tried to flee the scene and was found on FM 563 around 9 a.m., officials said in the post. The suspect was taken into custody.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office news release:

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.