'Definitely not forgotten' | Port Arthur Police asking for help in solving 2014 murder case

According to police, Eric Noel was shot and left to die in the middle of the roadway.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for community's help in solving a murder that claimed the life of a man more than eight years ago.

On February 14, 2014, Port Arthur Police were sent to the 800 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. after receiving calls about a “man down.” When officers got to the scene, they found Eric Darnell Noel.

Noel had been shot and left to die in the middle of the roadway, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release. When he died, Noel was wearing a white durag, gray and red fleece-type jacket, long black jean shorts, and red low-type tennis shoes.

Officers said Noel is, "gone, but definitely not forgotten."

Anyone who has information that could help police get closer to solving Noel’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

Gone, but definitely not forgotten.…

On February 14, 2014 at approximately 1:10 AM, Port Arthur Police Officers were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of 9th Street in reference to a man down.

As officers arrived, they located black male, Eric Darnell Noel, who had been fatally shot and left to die in the middle of the roadway.

At the time of his death, Eric Noel was wearing a white do-rag, a gray and red fleece type jacket, long black jean shorts and red low type tennis shoes.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.