CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Chambers County sheriffs are investigating a homicide after finding a 50-year-old man dead.

A Jefferson County medical examiner confirms that Scott Privat, 50, was murdered, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation revealed Privat was ambushed early Thursday, March 19. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says Chambers County deputies were dispatched Thursday at 8 a.m. to the 10,000 block of FM 562 in the Double Bayou area.

When deputies arrived, they found Privat dead from an "apparent gunshot wound." Privat had recently moved to Chambers County from Seabrook, Texas, deputies say.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

