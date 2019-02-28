BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating what appears to be the city's second homicide of 2019.

Officers are investigating the shooting death of Desmond Nixon, 35, of Beaumont according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5800 block of Picadilly Lane in the north end of Beaumont at about 11:51 p.m. Wednesday night according to police.

Nixon was pronounced dead at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital police said.

Police are asking that anyone in the neighborhood check their home security or doorbell cameras for anything unusual between the hours of 11 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday night and call them if they notice anything.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

