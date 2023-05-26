Orange County gun shop struck in 'smash & grab' burglary early Friday morning

The thieves smashed through a window and ripped out netting that is supposed to deter burglaries.

ORANGE, Texas — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a burglary at a gun shop on Texas Highway 62 early Friday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was notified that a motion detector alarm had gone off at about 2:52 a.m. at Craig's Gun Shop in the 18000 block of Texas Highway 62 according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that a "smash and grab" burglary had happened and several guns had been stolen the spokesperson told 12News.

The business owner is taking an inventory to determine exactly how many guns were taken in the burglary she said.

The thieves smashed through a window and ripped out netting that is supposed to deter burglaries before climbing through the window to steal the guns.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

