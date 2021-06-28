The shooting happened just after 6:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a Corpus Christi police officer during a struggle this morning, officials confirmed to 3News.

The shooting happened just after 6:50 a.m. on the 3800 block of Caravelle Parkway.

Corpus Christi Interim Police Chief David Blackmon said an officer walking through an apartment complex saw a man on the ground, under a car, attempting to steal a catalytic converter. When the officer tried to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued. While the officer was in a struggle with the suspect, another suspect came up to the officer at the scene with a gun, Blackmon said.

The officer "disengaged the first subject and subsequently engaged the second subject," Blackmon said. During that struggle, the officer shot the man with the gun. That suspect was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, Blackmon said. The officer was not injured.

Officers are looking for the original theft suspect, who left the scene on foot, and will release identifying information for the public as soon as they have any leads.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while the investigation continues.

This shooting comes as police have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the area.

CCPD is reporting that the city has seen a 312-percent increase of catalytic converter thefts since January 2020.

Blackmon explained they're popular because the metals that make up the converters are very expensive. The department has doubled the number of arrests of offenders this year through increased surveillance by the Auto Theft Taskforce.

If you have any information about this attempted theft, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

