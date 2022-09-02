More than 60 emaciated farm animals rescued in Dayton, found roaming among other dead livestock

The animals included two donkeys, two horses, 11 goats, a dog and 58 birds.

DAYTON, Texas — More than 60 emaciated farm animal, who were found roaming around other dead livestock, were rescued from a property in Dayton on Thursday.

Houston SPCA animal cruelty investigators and deputies with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued the animals from a Dayton property off County Road 401.

The animals included two donkeys, two horses, 11 goats, a dog and 58 birds, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's release. The birds included ducks, turkeys, geese, chickens and guinea fowl.

Several of the animals were suffering from laminitis. Laminitis is an, “extremely painful condition that indicates lack of farrier care.”

Deputies arrested the owner of the property last week after an altercation, according to the release. The altercation happened after the owner was asked about the dead animals on the property.

A Houston SPCA veterinarian along with several Texas A & M University College of Veterinary Medicine students responded to scene to help the animals.

It took officials most of Thursday to get all the neglected animals off the property. They were then brought to Houston SPCA for treatment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

