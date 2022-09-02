Police investigate after woman shot in leg Friday morning in Groves

The shooting was reported to police just before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

GROVES, Texas — Police officers in Groves are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting at a home in Groves Friday morning.

A 26-year-old woman was approached by man who pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg according to Sgt. John Hudson of the Groves Police Department.

The shooting was reported to police just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 2600 block of 2nd Ave.

The suspect, who is described as a Black man in his mid-30s, with tattoos, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, was last seen running east toward 3rd Ave Hudson told 12News by phone.

Because police have not yet recovered a gun they are considering him to be armed and dangerous.

She was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital from the scene.

Police officers and firefighters from Groves as well as medics from Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene.

A neighbor told 12News that they did not hear anything and didn't know about the shooting until police arrived on the block.

Groves Police have not yet released any information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

