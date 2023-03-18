Police investigating fatal shooting near Phelan Blvd club in Beaumont's west end

Police are investigating three crime scenes starting at a club and spanning about a third of a mile to the east down Phelan Blvd.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning and another person was wounded near the intersection of Dowlen Rd and Phelan Blvd in Beaumont's west end.

Beaumont Police say the call originally came in at about 2:49 a.m. Saturday as a trespassing complaint at the DMoney Daiquiris Lounge at 6632 Phelan Blvd. The club is just west of Dowlen Rd and Phelan Blvd.

Police are investigating three crime scenes starting at the club and spanning about a third of a mile to the east down Phelan Blvd where they say they found the victim and another wounded person in a pickup truck in the Burger King parking lot.

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and died at the scene while another person was shot in the leg according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The man's name will not be released until his immediate family has been notified.

The pickup was struck by multiple rounds after a disturbance in the parking lot near the Church's Chicken just down the block from DMoney Daiquiris Lounge according to Collins who said he has ordered an autopsy in the case.

The wounded person was taken by a private vehicle to a Beaumont hospital Collins told 12News.

A suspect vehicle carrying several people and multiple guns was stopped by police leaving the West End Crossing apartments at 6550 Phelan Blvd according to a police spokesperson.

No suspects have been arrested in the fatal shooting according to Collins.

Police say they are interviewing "lots of witnesses" to the shooting.

Police will release more information about the shooting, which is they say is third homicide in Beaumont this year, later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

