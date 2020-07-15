DEA agents raid Nederland fireworks retailer

DEA agents and Jefferson County deputies were at Jake's Fireworks Wednesday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Federal agents and other law enforcement officers are raiding a Southeast Texas fireworks retailer Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning Drug Enforcement Administration agents, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies along with what appeared to be officers from other agencies were at Jake’s Fireworks in the 2500 block of Twin City Highway in Nederland.

The parking lot was full of vehicles and several agents were seen heading into the business with boxes.

Agents could also be seen searching a storage container at the property.

The DEA is the lead agency in the investigation according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Beaumont.

The spokesperson told 12News that more information would be released later.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.