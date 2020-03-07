Beaumont women arrested after windows shot out at Dowlen Rd. store, brief chase

On Friday morning broken glass could still be seen on the sidewalk in front of the store that currently has it's windows boarded up.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is behind bars for allegedly firing shots into a Beaumont business and later burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Kayani Harmon, 19, was arrested on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm, aggravated assault, making a terroristic threat, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

She is being held on a $140,000 bond at the Jefferson County Correctional Center the release said.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at 6:19 p.m. Thursday at the Smoothie King in the 4000 block of Dowlen Road police said.

Police say that Harmon had gone to the store to speak with someone working there whom she had a "previous relationship with."

The person did not want to speak to Harmon and would not unlock the doors, which were locked due to COVID-19 protocols, to let her in the release said.

Harmon then pulled out a handgun and began firing into the store the release said.

Several front windows of the store were shot out. On Friday morning the store's windows were boarded up and broken glass could still be seen on the sidewalk in front of the store.

While investigators were at the store on Dowlen Road Thursday officers responded to a robbery in progress call across town in the 5900 block of Fannett Road the release said.

Police say that Harmon was identified by victims at that scene as having robbed them at gunpoint and stolen a Chevrolet Suburban.

Officers spotted the stolen Suburban not far from the home on Fannett road but Harmon fled from police according to the release.

During the chase police say Shayliah Prescott ran from the Suburban in the 3800 block of MLK Jr Parkway but was quickly arrested.

She has been charged with evading arrest according to police.

Police continued to chase Harmon until she wrecked the stolen Suburban, hitting a light pole in the 1700 block of East Cardinal Drive where she was arrested, the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

