Beaumont woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend breaking into her home, police said

BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend who was trying to break into her home Friday evening, Beaumont Police said.

Beaumont Police officers responded to a call about a burglary at 6:06 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 in the 3200 block of Cartwright Street in the South End neighborhood.

The caller told 911 dispatch that her ex-boyfriend was breaking into her home, Officer Haley Morrow said. Then she fired a gun and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. said the man had a gunshot wound to the chest and was from Georgia. He said the homeowner fired one shot which struck the man in the chest and he has ordered an autopsy.

Officials will release the man's name after the family has been notified.

