North Beaumont homeowner shoots suspected burglar early Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a North end homeowner shot a suspected burglar early Friday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 12News that a burglary suspect has been shot by a homeowner.

Officers were sent to a home in the 5300 block of Wildwood Dr at about 12:10 a.m. after a caller reported a burglary was in progress at their home according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

As officers were headed to the home dispatchers told them the caller had shot the suspect who was inside their home, police said.

When police got there they found the suspect unresponsive on a bathroom floor in a large pool of blood.

An officer saved the suspect's life by applying a tourniquet according to the release.

The suspect was taken to a Beaumont hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive their wounds.

Charges against the wounded suspect are pending police say.

